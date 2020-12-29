Top Stories
Tue, 29 December 2020 at 4:07 pm

Fans React to Charli & Dixie D'Amelio Vacationing in Bahamas Amid Pandemic

TikTok influencers Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are facing backlash after travelling to the Bahamas during the coronavirus pandemic.

The D’Amelio sisters were joined by fellow social media stars Noah Beck, Chase Hudson, Avani Gregg and Madi Monroe, according to ET Canada.

While Madi was the only influencer to post publicly about the trip, photos emerged on the popular Instagram account TikTok Room Monday (December 28). Their followers expressed frustration with the group on social media – check out the photos and fans’ reactions inside.

Credit: Getty Images
Getty Images
