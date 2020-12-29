Fans React to Charli & Dixie D'Amelio Vacationing in Bahamas Amid Pandemic

TikTok influencers Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are facing backlash after travelling to the Bahamas during the coronavirus pandemic.

The D’Amelio sisters were joined by fellow social media stars Noah Beck, Chase Hudson, Avani Gregg and Madi Monroe, according to ET Canada.

While Madi was the only influencer to post publicly about the trip, photos emerged on the popular Instagram account TikTok Room Monday (December 28). Their followers expressed frustration with the group on social media – check out the photos and fans’ reactions inside.

i really can't understand how influencers like charli, dixie, madi, avani, noah, etc decide it's a great idea to go to the bahamas while we're in the middle of a pandemic…like c'mon people are dying everyday. i'm a bit disappointed ngl. they're supposed to be good role models. — amirah (@AVANISBLCKLIGHT) December 28, 2020

not the hype house ppl being in the BAHAMAS rn. like charli preached ‘stay at home dont see friends’ then goes to the bahamas w like 10 friends byee — ‎gabi | mcyt era (@DlORMIONE) December 29, 2020

the fact that charli damelio and other tiktokers are in the bahamas rn honestly BAFFLES me bc even if you ignore the deadly pandemic (which they are experts at) they literally went to the bahamas in early march this year there was no reason to go again 😭😭 — evangeline (@eviemason_) December 29, 2020

charli and her friends are in the bahamas rn???? bye — 𝐚𝐯𝐚 🌱 (@thislllove) December 29, 2020