French Montana Reveals He's Been Sober Since ICU Scare Last Year

French Montana has revealed that he is one year sober.

In a new interview with XXL, the 36-year-old rapper revealed that he’s been sober since his hospitalization last year.

Back in November 2019, it was reported that French was hospitalized for cardiac issues and stomach pains. However, French said his stay came after “being fatigued, dehydrated, losing myself chasing money chasing the wrong things.” At the time, he had performed in five different countries in one week.

Once he got back to Los Angeles, French said he collapsed after taking too many prescription pills – Adderall to stay up and Percocets for pain relief — paired with alcohol.

“Too much drinking, too many pills, you know, boom,” French said in the interview, revealing he hasn’t had a drink since his hospitalization back on November 21, 2019.

“It was just overdoing something for too long,” French added. “And, to the point where now sober is becoming my new high. People seen I was out of control, not me, you know what I’m saying? ‘Cause, it’s almost like working out. You don’t see you getting big ’cause you see yourself every day. It’s the same thing with you being out of control.”

After the health scare, French said he’s used the past year to “detox from social media” and “take two steps back.”

“I think that was the hardest thing I ever did in my life, to snatch myself back,” French said. “So, for me to stop everything and just step back, that was like one of my biggest accomplishments.”

