Top Stories
Emma Roberts Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child with Garrett Hedluned - Find Out His Name!

Emma Roberts Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child with Garrett Hedluned - Find Out His Name!

Constance Wu Secretly Gave Birth to Her First Child in 2020!

Constance Wu Secretly Gave Birth to Her First Child in 2020!

Hilaria Baldwin Confirms She Grew Up with a Different Name

Hilaria Baldwin Confirms She Grew Up with a Different Name

Find Out What the White House Is Spending $44,000 on Ahead of President-Elect Biden's Arrival

Find Out What the White House Is Spending $44,000 on Ahead of President-Elect Biden's Arrival

Tue, 29 December 2020 at 1:05 am

Glee's Amber Riley Wants to Star in a Live 'Dreamgirls' Production on TV!

Glee's Amber Riley Wants to Star in a Live 'Dreamgirls' Production on TV!

Amber Riley has an idea that we really hope becomes a reality!

The former Glee actress took to her Twitter account on Monday night (December 28) to put her dream out into the universe. She wants to star in a live television production of the musical Dreamgirls!

“Dreamgirls LIVE 2021 (on a major tv network) starring AMBER RILEY as “Effie White”… speaking it into existence,” Amber tweeted.

She also asked her fans, “What is going on your vision board or whatever it is you use to visualize and set goals?”

Amber is no stranger to both Dreamgirls and live TV musicals. She previously won the Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for starring in Dreamgirls on London’s West End in 2017. She also appeared in NBC’s live production of The Wiz in 2015.

Click inside to watch Amber Riley sing “And I Am Telling You”…

Watch her sing “And I Am Telling You” at the Olivier Awards below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amber Riley, Dreamgirls

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • President Trump finally signs the $900 billion COVID relief package - TMZ
  • Get to know the young actor playing Alistair in Wonder Woman 1984 - Just Jared Jr
  • Eminem's daughter Hailie is all grown up in new birthday pic! - TooFab
  • Demi Lovato wrote this TikTok personality's new song - Just Jared Jr