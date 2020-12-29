Glee's Amber Riley Wants to Star in a Live 'Dreamgirls' Production on TV!

Amber Riley has an idea that we really hope becomes a reality!

The former Glee actress took to her Twitter account on Monday night (December 28) to put her dream out into the universe. She wants to star in a live television production of the musical Dreamgirls!

“Dreamgirls LIVE 2021 (on a major tv network) starring AMBER RILEY as “Effie White”… speaking it into existence,” Amber tweeted.

She also asked her fans, “What is going on your vision board or whatever it is you use to visualize and set goals?”

Amber is no stranger to both Dreamgirls and live TV musicals. She previously won the Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for starring in Dreamgirls on London’s West End in 2017. She also appeared in NBC’s live production of The Wiz in 2015.

Dreamgirls LIVE 2021 (on a major tv network) starring AMBER RILEY as “Effie White”… speaking it into existence 📢 — Amber Patrice Riley (@MsAmberPRiley) December 29, 2020

Click inside to watch Amber Riley sing “And I Am Telling You”…

Watch her sing “And I Am Telling You” at the Olivier Awards below.