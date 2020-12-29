Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Digs Up Kim Kardashian's November 2017 Quote &amp; She's Not Happy About It!

Khloe Kardashian Digs Up Kim Kardashian's November 2017 Quote & She's Not Happy About It!

Billie Eilish Loses 100,000 Instagram Followers After Posting This Photo - See It Here

Billie Eilish Loses 100,000 Instagram Followers After Posting This Photo - See It Here

Tue, 29 December 2020 at 12:28 pm

Here's Every Change Aly & AJ Made for the Explicit Version of 'Potential Breakup Song'

Here's Every Change Aly & AJ Made for the Explicit Version of 'Potential Breakup Song'

Aly & AJ fans are freaking out!

The duo just dropped the explicit version of their 2007 hit, “Potential Breakup Song,” which features some new, explicit lyrics following the song’s sudden viral success on TikTok in 2020.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Aly & AJ

One of the most popular lines: “And normally, I would just forget that / Except for the fact it was my birthday, my stupid birthday” has been changed to “my f–king birthday.”

Another big line got a change: “Now all I want is just my stuff back / Do you get that? / Let me repeat that / I want my stuff back” becomes “I want my s–t back.

Finally, there’s the bridge: “So you better think clearly, clearly, before you nearly, nearly mess up a situation that you’re gonna miss really dearly” becomes “nearly f–k up a situation.”

They also revealed which one of their songs is about Joe Jonas recently. Find out!

Check out the full lyrics inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Aly & AJ, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • President Trump finally signs the $900 billion COVID relief package - TMZ
  • Get to know the young actor playing Alistair in Wonder Woman 1984 - Just Jared Jr
  • Eminem's daughter Hailie is all grown up in new birthday pic! - TooFab
  • Demi Lovato wrote this TikTok personality's new song - Just Jared Jr