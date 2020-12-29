Here's Every Change Aly & AJ Made for the Explicit Version of 'Potential Breakup Song'

Aly & AJ fans are freaking out!

The duo just dropped the explicit version of their 2007 hit, “Potential Breakup Song,” which features some new, explicit lyrics following the song’s sudden viral success on TikTok in 2020.

One of the most popular lines: “And normally, I would just forget that / Except for the fact it was my birthday, my stupid birthday” has been changed to “my f–king birthday.”

Another big line got a change: “Now all I want is just my stuff back / Do you get that? / Let me repeat that / I want my stuff back” becomes “I want my s–t back.”

Finally, there’s the bridge: “So you better think clearly, clearly, before you nearly, nearly mess up a situation that you’re gonna miss really dearly” becomes “nearly f–k up a situation.”

