Tue, 29 December 2020 at 1:47 pm

Iconic Fashion Designer Pierre Cardin Passes Away at 98

Legendary French couturier Pierre Cardin has died at the age of 98, People reports on Tuesday (December 29).

Pierre began his career at 23, when he moved to Paris to study under Paquin, Elsa Schiaparelli, and eventually Christian Dior. Pierre founded his eponymous label Cardin in 1950 and grew the fashion house into a global luxury brand.

A pioneer of space-age dressing, his avant-garde designs were worn by Jackie Kennedy, Jeanne Moreau, Brigitte Bardot, and later Lady Gaga. He continued designing throughout the 21st century and in 2014 opened the Past-Present-Future museum in Paris to display his work.

“This is a day of great sadness for all our family,” a statement from Pierre‘s family reads. “Pierre Cardin is no longer. The great couturier that he was, has crossed the century, leaving France and the world a unique artistic heritage, but not only, in fashion.” Our thoughts are with Pierre’s family, friends, and loved ones at this time.

Photos: Getty Images
