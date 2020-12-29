Ireland Baldwin Explains a Few Things to Her Instagram Followers, Won't Speak About Hilaria Baldwin Controversy Again

Ireland Baldwin has written a lengthy note to her followers explaining a few things amid the controversy surrounding Hilaria Baldwin, her step mother.

If you don’t know, Ireland is the daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin, and grew up in the public eye with a ton of speculation.

“I moved out of a major city with the intention of escaping the public eye in a small but significant way. I couldn’t take a deep breath in Los Angeles and was dealing with a great deal of anxiety that I didn’t know how to manage. Stories come out about my family members that often times are fabricated or blown out of proportion. I’ve spent so much time getting worked up and upset seeing people dig into my parent’s divorce and relationship history, into my past having visited a mental rehabilitation facility, and so many PRIVATE ordeals made public. That’s the thing I can say that most of you don’t understand… what it’s like to have your family’s private affairs aired out and analyzed by millions of strangers,” Ireland wrote in a note on Instagram.

She added, “Now the purpose of this isn’t to ask for any kind of sympathy… I simply want to point out a couple things.”

Ireland continued, “1. Like I mentioned yesterday, I do love my step mom very much. I think she’s a strong, kind, and a caring human being. Without saying anything further on all of this, I think it is her business and not my own to discuss her family background and answer your questions.” Ireland defended Hilaria and even spoke to one of Hilaria‘s most controversial moments.

She added, “2. I really appreciate the Instagram friends in my DMS who have been very open and honestly having discussions about cultural appropriation, the right terms to address their communities, and sharing with me ways that I can do better.”

She continued, “3. I don’t see the significance in bullying anyone. Yes, it’s important to educate. And YES it’s beyond ok to express frustration and confusion and anger…but I think sending threatening messages isn’t really going to get any kind of message across either.”

Ireland concluded, “4. I appreciate those who are patient with me. I don’t have a publicist or a team of people who are all writing my posts and gathering my thoughts and making them as politically correct as possible… I’m going to f*ck up. I’m a flawed human being who is still deep in this learning journey. I apologize to those who are dealing with any kind of hurt during these times and I hope you have a Happy New Year.”