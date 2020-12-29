Jennifer Lopez Heads to New Year's Eve Rehearsal in NYC

Jennifer Lopez is ready to ring in the New Year!

The 51-year-old singer kept it cozy in a white puffer and fur scarf as she headed to rehearsal for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Tuesday (December 29). While this year’s performances will be closed to the public, the show will still be broadcast live from Times Square.

Jennifer is headlining the ABC event and revealed in an Instagram post on Monday (December 28) that that she would be performing her song “In the Morning” for the very first time at the show. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will also feature performances from Cyndi Lauper, Machine Gun Kelly, Billy Porter and country musician Jimmie Allen.

Jennifer and her fiance Alex Rodriguez were spotted leaving the rehearsal studio – check out the pics!