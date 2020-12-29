Julianne Hough Picks Up Coffee with Her Mom During Christmas Weekend

Julianne Hough wears a face mask while stopping by Philz Coffee for a caffeine run on Saturday (December 26) in Studio City, Calif.

The 32-year-old dancer and actress was joined by her mom for the holiday weekend outing.

Julianne had a snow-filled Christmas this year and she went snowboarding with her family. She captioned the below video, “Sweet Disposition is my all time favorite song to snowboard to 🏂 …what’s yours?”

It looks like Julianne‘s older brother Derek Hough might have celebrated the holidays separately from the family and he shared a photo of himself wearing just his underwear this weekend!

