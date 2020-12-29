Top Stories
Emma Roberts Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child with Garrett Hedluned - Find Out His Name!

Constance Wu Secretly Gave Birth to Her First Child in 2020!

Hilaria Baldwin Confirms She Grew Up with a Different Name

Find Out What the White House Is Spending $44,000 on Ahead of President-Elect Biden's Arrival

Tue, 29 December 2020 at 12:06 am

Julianne Hough Picks Up Coffee with Her Mom During Christmas Weekend

Julianne Hough Picks Up Coffee with Her Mom During Christmas Weekend

Julianne Hough wears a face mask while stopping by Philz Coffee for a caffeine run on Saturday (December 26) in Studio City, Calif.

The 32-year-old dancer and actress was joined by her mom for the holiday weekend outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julianne Hough

Julianne had a snow-filled Christmas this year and she went snowboarding with her family. She captioned the below video, “Sweet Disposition is my all time favorite song to snowboard to 🏂 …what’s yours?”

It looks like Julianne‘s older brother Derek Hough might have celebrated the holidays separately from the family and he shared a photo of himself wearing just his underwear this weekend!

Check out the snowboarding video below.

25+ pictures inside of Julianne Hough getting coffee with her mom…

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Julianne Hough

