Kaitlyn Bristowe Provides an Honest Health Update Amid COVID-19 Battle

Kaitlyn Bristowe is opening up about her health.

The 35-year-old Bachelorette star revealed that she and boyfriend Jason Tartick tested positive for coronavirus days ago, and is now providing an update via Instagram Story about her health.

In the update, she revealed that she suffered a loss of taste and smell.

“I’ve been trying really hard to do the whole perspective thing, but a few of my friends have been like, ‘Kaitlyn, it’s okay to be scared and to be upset and to be frustrated at this.’ And so today, I’m just allowing myself to be bummed out,” she said, adding she’s “a little bit depressed,” as well as “super anxious and scared” about how the virus will affect her in the long term.

“I’m worried if, like, what if my smell and taste never comes back? Then I get scared [of] what if tomorrow I wake up and I can’t breathe? What if the next day I’m not okay? I’m doing all these what-ifs and I’m spiraling, and I feel really, really anxious today. I hate when things are unpredictable, and COVID is definitely unpredictable,” she continued.

She added a more lighthearted video of herself using a device from CVS to steam Vicks VapoRub into her nose.

“This is not an ad — you do not get a discount code, but you do get a little bit of hope,” she joked.

