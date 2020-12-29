Katie Holmes & Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. Go for a Post-Christmas NYC Stroll

Katie Holmes walks arm-in-arm with boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. while strolling around the city together on Monday (December 28) in New York City.

The couple was seen walking around Washington Square Park and they stopped to admire some of the holiday decorations that are still up after Christmas.

Katie and Emilio reportedly got dinner that evening at the French restaurant Claudette on Fifth Avenue.

Earlier this month, the couple made their relationship an Instagram official one on her 42nd birthday. Emilio took to his Instagram to celebrate Katie‘s special day and they both professed their love for each other in the post!

