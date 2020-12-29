Khloe Kardashian Digs Up Kim Kardashian's November 2017 Quote, Tells Her 'Style Me B-tch!'

You may remember back in November of 2017, Kim Kardashian played James Corden‘s infamous game “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” where celebs either answer juicy questions or eat something horribly disgusting.

Well, it looks like Khloe Kardashian might not be over something Kim Kardashian said on that November 2017 episode!

On Monday night (December 28), Khloe reposted a video clip of Kim ranking her siblings from best to worst dressed on the talk show. Khloe was picked dead last.

Khloe captioned the video, “so style me b-tch!” and added she knew Kim was going to choose her.

Spill Your Guts often results in some crazy celeb confessions and you can check out the biggest reveals from the game right here (with items like who Anna Wintour would never invite back to the Met Gala and more).

