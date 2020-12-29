Khloe Kardashian Explains Her Social Media Break Recently

Khloe Kardashian has been more absent from Twitter than usual lately, and she’s just taking a bit of a holiday break.

A fan posted in her Instagram comments that she wants Khloe to come back to Twitter.

Khloe responded and wrote, “I’ll be back soon. I’ve been taking a little social media break.”

“Just pop in from time to time but I am enjoying the holiday time with my TuTu. I’ll be back soon I promise,” she added, noting she’s been spending time with her two-year-old daughter True.

Khloe did spend some time on Instagram in the past day or so and she even called out her sister Kim for something she said back in 2017!

Check out Khloe K.’s comment in the gallery of this post…