Tue, 29 December 2020 at 12:24 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Jokingly Tells Her Pal to Get Her Pregnant Amid Comments About Her Body

Kourtney Kardashian posted some bikini photos to her Instagram over the weekend and fans began speculating if there was any sort of baby bump.

“does anyone else see a baby bump or am i crazy,” one commenter posted, while another added, “I hope that’s a baby in kourts belly.”

You can see one of the Instagram photos embedded right here.

Well, one of Kourtney‘s pals and employees, Poosh chief content officer Sarah Howard, decided to bring a little bit of levity to the situation and commented, “Let’s have a baby!”

Kourtney then seemingly responded to all of the pregnancy speculation, and got in on the joke herself, with her response.

Photos: Getty, Instagram
Getty Images
