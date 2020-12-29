Lindsey Vonn & P.K. Subban Call Off Engagement, Split After 3 Years

Top Stories
Tue, 29 December 2020 at 6:14 pm

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban are parting ways.

The 36-year-old former Olympian confirmed the split on her Instagram on Tuesday (December 29).

“Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal,” she wrote.

“However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.”

P.K. also wrote a message.

Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know. I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared,” he said.

The two got engaged back in 2018, and again in a “non-traditional” way in 2019.

