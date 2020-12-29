Mark Wahlberg Looks So Fit in New Shirtless Video on Instagram!

Mark Wahlberg is giving fans a peek at his super fit body in a new video shared to his Instagram page!

The 49-year-old Oscar-nominated actor took to his social media account to show off his fit body while wearing a pair of Municipal shorts. The shorts are part of the brand’s new Camo collection, which is on sale now.

“Isolation quarantine. Family only!” Mark captioned the video, in which he’s seen wearing a face mask.

Mark credited his diet to Chef Lawrence Duran, who is the family’s private chef.

If you didn’t know, Mark is one of the co-founders of the athleisure brand Municipal. Last month, he pulled down his pants to show off his underwear, which was made by the brand.

Check out the video below.

