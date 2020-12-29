Miley Cyrus Reacts to Brother Braison's News That He's Expecting a Baby!

Miley Cyrus‘ brother Braison Cyrus just announced that he is going to be a father and she left a sweet comment on the post!

Braison took to Instagram on Monday (December 28) to share a photo of him and wife Stella posing with their sonogram.

“Extremely blessed and grateful to say that @stellamcyrus and I are expecting our first child. This is our son and he’s due in June. Love this little dude so much already,” he captioned the post.

Miley commented on the post and said, “Aunt Swinkle in the [house].”

Stella wrote in her post, “2020 has been a difficult year to say the least, but it has also brought me the greatest gift of my life! I cannot wait to meet our baby boy this summer and watch him spread light & happiness to those around him. You’re going to be the best dad ever @braisonccyrus 🤍.”

Congrats to the family on the great news!