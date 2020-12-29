Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Takes Her Dogs with Her While Out Shopping

Ashley Tisdale is bumping along!

The 35-year-old singer and Masked Dancer judge took her two little pups to do some shopping with her mom Lisa at Whizin Market Square on Tuesday (December 29) in Agoura Hills, Calif.

Ashley dressed her growing baby bump in a cream-colored sweater paired with black jeans and a beanie as she stepped out to run a few errands.

If you didn’t know, Ashley is currently expecting her first child with husband Christopher French.

