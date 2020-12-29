Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's First Podcast Features Archie Talking & Laughing, Plus So Many Celeb Cameos - Listen Now!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released their very first podcast in their brand new partnership with Spotify and it includes so many celeb guests, and a cameo from their son Archie, 19 months!

The Archewell Audio podcast kicked off with messages from Elton John, Tyler Perry, Stacey Abrams, James Corden, Christina Adane José Andrés, Brené Brown, Rachel Cargle, Deepak Chopra, Matt Haig, Hussain Manawer, Naomi Osaka and George the Poet.

In addition, you can hear baby Archie speak for the very first time, and it’s so cute.

“You can speak into it,” Prince Harry tells Archie, presumably about the microphone set it.

“Archie, is it fun?” the Duchess said to her son, to which he said, “Fun?”

The couple then got Archie to say “Happy New Year” to all the listeners, and he couldn’t help but giggle at the end when his parents applauded him! This moment happens at the very end if you want to fast forward.

And you can see the latest photo of Archie with his red hair right here.