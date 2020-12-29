Rihanna & Boyfriend A$AP Rocky Pack on the PDA on Vacation in Barbados!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are having a blast on their vacation!

A few days ago, it was reported that the new couple traveled to the 32-year-old singer/fashion designer’s home country of Barbados to celebrate the holidays.

On Monday (December 28), Rihanna and the 32-year-old rapper were spotted packing on the PDA while kissing aboard a chartered catamaran during their day out at sea with their friends.

Rihanna, A$AP, and their friends were also seen smiling and laughing while doing some jet-skiing before hopping on an inner tube.

It was revealed earlier this month that Rihanna and A$AP had started dating after being friends for several years.

A source recently spoke out about the new relationship and how they have been “inseparable” lately.