Rihanna & Boyfriend A$AP Rocky Pack on the PDA on Vacation in Barbados!
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are having a blast on their vacation!
A few days ago, it was reported that the new couple traveled to the 32-year-old singer/fashion designer’s home country of Barbados to celebrate the holidays.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna
On Monday (December 28), Rihanna and the 32-year-old rapper were spotted packing on the PDA while kissing aboard a chartered catamaran during their day out at sea with their friends.
Rihanna, A$AP, and their friends were also seen smiling and laughing while doing some jet-skiing before hopping on an inner tube. You can see all the pics at TMZ!
It was revealed earlier this month that Rihanna and A$AP had started dating after being friends for several years.
A source recently spoke out about the new relationship and how they have been “inseparable” lately.