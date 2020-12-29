Selena Gomez Calls Out Facebook for Spreading Misinformation About COVID

Selena Gomez has a big problem with Facebook.

The 28-year-old singer took to Twitter on Tuesday (December 29) to re-share a video from BBC News with the Center for Countering Digital Hate CEO Imi Ahmed saying that social media companies, like Facebook, claim that they’re doing everything in their power to take down misinformation about COVID-19, “but in reality, they’re doing absolutely nothing.”

Selena then shared her own message along with the video, slamming Facebook for allowing “lies” to be spread on their site.

“Scientific disinformation has and will cost lives,” Selena wrote. “@Facebook said they don’t allow lies about COVID and vaccines to be spread on their platforms.”

She continued: “So how come all of this is still happening? Facebook is going to be responsible for thousands of deaths if they don’t take action now!”

