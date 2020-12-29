Top Stories
Find Out Why Selena Gomez is Slamming Facebook

Find Out Why Selena Gomez is Slamming Facebook

Rumors Are Swirling that Chris Harrison is Leaving 'The Bachelor'

Rumors Are Swirling that Chris Harrison is Leaving 'The Bachelor'

Tue, 29 December 2020 at 11:02 pm

Selena Gomez Calls Out Facebook for Spreading Misinformation About COVID

Selena Gomez Calls Out Facebook for Spreading Misinformation About COVID

Selena Gomez has a big problem with Facebook.

The 28-year-old singer took to Twitter on Tuesday (December 29) to re-share a video from BBC News with the Center for Countering Digital Hate CEO Imi Ahmed saying that social media companies, like Facebook, claim that they’re doing everything in their power to take down misinformation about COVID-19, “but in reality, they’re doing absolutely nothing.”

Selena then shared her own message along with the video, slamming Facebook for allowing “lies” to be spread on their site.

“Scientific disinformation has and will cost lives,” Selena wrote. “@Facebook said they don’t allow lies about COVID and vaccines to be spread on their platforms.”

She continued: “So how come all of this is still happening? Facebook is going to be responsible for thousands of deaths if they don’t take action now!”

This is now the second time Selena called out Facebook in the past few weeks. Find out why she slammed the social media site earlier this month.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Facebook, Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • President Trump finally signs the $900 billion COVID relief package - TMZ
  • Get to know the young actor playing Alistair in Wonder Woman 1984 - Just Jared Jr
  • Eminem's daughter Hailie is all grown up in new birthday pic! - TooFab
  • Demi Lovato wrote this TikTok personality's new song - Just Jared Jr