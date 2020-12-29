Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert, & More to Star in 'Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical'

The Disney movie Ratatouille is getting the Broadway treatment thanks to a huge TikTok sensation that blew up recently and a star-studded cast has been set to bring the musical to life.

After people on TikTok came together to write songs for a potential musical version of Ratatouille, some Broadway producers came together to set up a one-performance-only production to benefit The Actors Fund. The one-time performance will feature content created by members of TikTok’s #RatatouilleMusical Community, whose collective work has earned the engagement of more than 200 million fans around the globe, and will be performed with the 20-piece Broadway Sinfonietta orchestra.

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will begin streaming on Friday, January 1, 2021 at 7:00pm ET for 72 hours only. Tickets for the event are on sale exclusively on TodayTix.com.

Click inside to find out who will be part of the cast…

Tituss Burgess will be playing the main rat Remy while Adam Lambert will play his brother Emile. Andrew Barth Feldman, who made his Broadway debut in Dear Evan Hansen, will play Linguini, the restaurant worker who befriends Remy and becomes a chef with his help.

Also joining the cast are Emily in Paris‘ Ashley Park as Colette, Tony winner Andre De Shields as Ego, The Prom‘s Kevin Chamberlin as Gusteau, Wayne Brady as Django, Tony winner Priscilla Lopez as Mabel, Tony nominee Mary Testa as Skinner, and newcomer Owen Tabaka as Young Ego.

WILL YOU BE watching the performance of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical?