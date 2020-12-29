Tyrese Gibson & Wife Samantha Split After Nearly Four Years of Marriage

Tyrese Gibson and his wife Samantha are calling it quits.

The 42-year-old Fast & Furious actor took to his Instagram on Tuesday night (December 29) to announce that he and Samantha were splitting up after nearly four years of marriage.

“We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives,” Tyrese wrote. “After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce. Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents.”

Tyrese and Samantha married in February 2017 and share 2-year-old daughter Soraya. Tyrese is also dad to 13-year-old daughter Shayla from his first marriage to ex-wife Norma.

“We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other,” Tyrese continued. “Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else. We truly have so much love & respect for each other. We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to see the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually.”

Tyrese concluded: “As if 2020 hasn’t already been extremely grueling and challenging to us all we wanted to mutually speak on this now to keep this energy in 2020 and not take this energy into 2021. We would really appreciate your most sincere prayers and to respect our privacy at this time as we deal with the reality of where we are. Thank you, Sincerely & Respectfully, Samantha & Tyrese Gibson.”