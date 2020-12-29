Watch the First Trailer for The CW's 'Superman & Lois'!

The trailer for Superman & Lois is here!

The first look at the highly anticipated The CW series arrived on Tuesday (December 29).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tyler Hoechlin

Here’s a plot summary: in Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel AKA Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.

Find out which actress has been cast as Lana Lang!

The Superman & Lois series premiere is Tuesday, February 23 at 9pm ET/PT on The CW. Check out the trailer!



‘Superman & Lois’ Trailer