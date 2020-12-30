Alison Brie Recalls Hilarious 'Peeing Incident' While in Her 'Mad Men' Costume!

Alison Brie was not a fan of her costumes while filming Mad Men!

During an episode of Justin Long‘s Life is Short podcast, the 38-year-old actress recalled a mishap that occurred while wearing a girdle with her costume.

“On Mad Men once there was a peeing incident … because we wore girdles, which you probably don’t understand what a girdle is, but it’s basically like biker shorts that go all the way up to our ribs, and it’s like time-period appropriate,” Alison said, who famously played Trudy Vogel on the hit show.

Alison then explained that the girdles have a “small hole” in them to make it easier for people to pee, as the costume is connected to stockings, which would make it difficult to pull down if you need to use the bathroom.

“I didn’t know, for the first season of Mad Men, that you weren’t really supposed to wear underwear under them, because they are underwear,” Alison explained.

So one day, while in costume, Alison had a bit of a problem while trying to use the bathroom.

“So I was rushing to set … Mad Men was my first real job so I didn’t ever want to be the problem person … ” Alison recalled. “So I rushed to the bathroom … [I] tried to pull the hole open, but I didn’t pull my underwear to the side so I’m peeing and not hearing it hit the bowl and then I just feel warmth.”

While trying to solve the problem without telling anyone, Alison explained that she “just dabbed it with a bunch of toilet paper” and returned to set “because they’re waiting on me … I don’t want to lose my job.”

Luckily, the Mad Men costume designer was cool about the situation and was able to get Alison a new, dry girdle.

If you missed it, Alison Brie recently reflected on her first TV role ever on this popular Disney Channel show!