Amazing Deal Alert: All Coffee Lovers NEED This Incredible Electric Smart Mug Warmer

One of life’s little disappointments is having your coffee go cold before you’ve had a chance to finish it.

It may not seem like a big deal in the large scheme of things, but if you could enjoy your beverage warm from the first sip to the very last drop, wouldn’t you like that? Well, now you can alleviate at least one small disappointment from your daily routine with the Electric Smart Mug Warmer. This lightweight and sleek cup warmer uses smart technology to keep your beverage warm at the exact temperature you choose. It also shuts off automatically for peace of mind. The gravity induction sensor technology will turn the unit off after 1 minute if it senses there is no weight on it – as in an empty cup or no cup at all. Never, ever worry about sad, lukewarm coffee, tea, hot chocolate or other hot beverage again. Just keep your mug atop this warmer and enjoy every sip!

Some stats: 18W heating element keeps your beverage at the temperature you choose, which can range between 104°F & 140°F! The automatic switch-off occurs after one minute when the sensor senses there is no weight on the warmer. If you happen to spill some liquid, it will not short out the water-resistant design. Finally, the one-button operation makes this incredibly easy to use.

Instructions for Use:

Plug the cord into a functioning outlet. Touch the “on” button once & the indicator light will blink RED signaling the unit is heating up. Once the unit has reached a stable temperature between 122-140°F, the indicator will light up into a solid RED. Touch the button a second time & the indicator will light up BLUE signaling the temperature is cooled down between 104-122°F. To turn off the unit, touch the button a third time.

Please note that this warmer is best used with a flat-bottomed cup, and is suitable for use with glass, stainless steel, and ceramic cups. Do NOT use with plastic containers or thermal mugs, or cups with a thick, concave, or double glass bottom. Also, do NOT touch the unit when the heat is on. For cleaning purposes, wipe it clean with a damp cloth. Do NOT immerse it in water.

You’re going to positively LOVE the Electric Smart Mug Warmer and wonder how you ever lived without it. It’s also a great gift for anyone who enjoys hot beverages on a daily basis. Get it now for only $22.99 (Reg. $59), saving you 61% off! Save an additional 20% off with code: HOLIDAY20 for a limited time. This will save you an extra $4.59, bringing your total to only $18.39!

