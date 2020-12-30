Anthony Hopkins is Celebrating 45 Years of Sobriety, Shares Inspiring Message with Young Fans Not to 'Give Up'

Anthony Hopkins is marking a major milestone!

The 82-year-old actor took to his Instagram on Tuesday (December 29) to reveal that he is celebrating 45 years of sobriety.

“Hello everyone. Good morning. Well, new year is coming. It’s been a tough year, full of grief and sadness for many, many, many people. But 45 years ago today, I had a wake-up call,” Anthony shared.

He continued, “Drinking myself to death. I’m not preaching, but I got a message, a little thought that said, ‘Do you want to live or die?’ and I said, ‘I want to live.’ And suddenly the relief came, and my life has been amazing, and I may have off days and little bits of doubt, and all that, but all in all, I say hang in there.”

Anthony then went on share a message with his young fans that are suffering with addiction.

“Today is the tomorrow you were so worried about yesterday,” Anthony shared, while telling “young people” not to “give up.”

“Just keep in there, just keep fighting. Be bold, and mighty forces will come to your aid,” Anthony concluded. “That’s sustained me through my life. And that’s all I’ve got to say, and happy new year. This is going to be the best year. Thank you.”

If you missed it, Anthony is generating tons of Oscar buzz for his role in the upcoming movie The Father. You can watch the trailer here.

Find out which star also recently celebrated a major milestone in their sobriety.