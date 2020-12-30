Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Rock Colorful Bathing Suits During Day Out at Sea!

The Legends are living it up on vacation!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen hit the seas for an afternoon of fun on Tuesday (December 29) while on vacation in St. Barths.

During their outing, the 35-year-old cookbook author and the 42-year-old entertainer were spotted wearing colorful bathing suits as they hopped on jet skis before John paddled around on a kayak.

Later in the afternoon, a shirtless John was spotted wearing wearing a snorkel, goggles, and flippers as he headed into the water to do some snorkeling.

The day before, John was spotted sliding down a giant inflatable slide off of the side of a yacht into the sea.

If you missed it, Chrissy just shared some major personal news.

Chrissy also recently shared a super cute family photo with John and their two kids Luna, 4, and Miles, 2!

30+ pictures inside of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoying their day out at sea…