Top Stories
Wed, 30 December 2020 at 7:38 pm

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Rock Colorful Bathing Suits During Day Out at Sea!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Rock Colorful Bathing Suits During Day Out at Sea!

The Legends are living it up on vacation!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen hit the seas for an afternoon of fun on Tuesday (December 29) while on vacation in St. Barths.

During their outing, the 35-year-old cookbook author and the 42-year-old entertainer were spotted wearing colorful bathing suits as they hopped on jet skis before John paddled around on a kayak.

Later in the afternoon, a shirtless John was spotted wearing wearing a snorkel, goggles, and flippers as he headed into the water to do some snorkeling.

The day before, John was spotted sliding down a giant inflatable slide off of the side of a yacht into the sea.

If you missed it, Chrissy just shared some major personal news.

Chrissy also recently shared a super cute family photo with John and their two kids Luna, 4, and Miles, 2!

30+ pictures inside of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoying their day out at sea…
Just Jared on Facebook
john legend chrissy teigen colorful bathing suits vacation 01
john legend chrissy teigen colorful bathing suits vacation 02
john legend chrissy teigen colorful bathing suits vacation 03
john legend chrissy teigen colorful bathing suits vacation 04
john legend chrissy teigen colorful bathing suits vacation 05
john legend chrissy teigen colorful bathing suits vacation 06
john legend chrissy teigen colorful bathing suits vacation 07
john legend chrissy teigen colorful bathing suits vacation 08
john legend chrissy teigen colorful bathing suits vacation 09
john legend chrissy teigen colorful bathing suits vacation 10
john legend chrissy teigen colorful bathing suits vacation 11
john legend chrissy teigen colorful bathing suits vacation 12
john legend chrissy teigen colorful bathing suits vacation 13
john legend chrissy teigen colorful bathing suits vacation 14
john legend chrissy teigen colorful bathing suits vacation 15
john legend chrissy teigen colorful bathing suits vacation 16
john legend chrissy teigen colorful bathing suits vacation 17
john legend chrissy teigen colorful bathing suits vacation 18
john legend chrissy teigen colorful bathing suits vacation 19
john legend chrissy teigen colorful bathing suits vacation 20
john legend chrissy teigen colorful bathing suits vacation 21
john legend chrissy teigen colorful bathing suits vacation 22
john legend chrissy teigen colorful bathing suits vacation 23
john legend chrissy teigen colorful bathing suits vacation 24
john legend chrissy teigen colorful bathing suits vacation 25
john legend chrissy teigen colorful bathing suits vacation 26
john legend chrissy teigen colorful bathing suits vacation 27
john legend chrissy teigen colorful bathing suits vacation 28
john legend chrissy teigen colorful bathing suits vacation 29
john legend chrissy teigen colorful bathing suits vacation 30
john legend chrissy teigen colorful bathing suits vacation 31

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Find out why Logan Paul is being sued - TMZ
  • Rupert Grint reveals if he would return to the Harry Potter franchise - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who is slamming Lori Loughlin as "privileged" - TooFab
  • Liam Payne weighs in on Harry Styles' Vogue cover - Just Jared Jr