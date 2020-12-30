Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow Dies From Coronavirus at 41

Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow has passed away at the age of 41 from Coronavirus. He was 41 years old.

“The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time,” Andrew Bautsch, Letlow‘s spokesman, said in a statement (via NPR). “A statement from the family along with funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.”

He was supposed to be sworn into Congress as a Republican for his district this past Sunday.

Letlow spoke directly to his followers on December 21, writing, “Thank you for the continued outpouring of prayers and support for my family and me. I am currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at St. Francis Hospital by a wonderful team of doctors and nurses. I am confident that with their help that I will be on the mend soon.”

Our condolences are with the Letlow family.

The Coronavirus vaccine is just starting to be distributed.