Dua Lipa Calls Out Cancel Culture as 'Dangerous' & 'Toxic'

Dua Lipa is speaking out against cancel culture.

In a recent interview for Attitude, the 25-year-old singer opened up about the toll of social media on her mental health.

“I think there is so much judgement and meanness,” she told Attitude. “Cancel culture is so dangerous and toxic. Being funny is the greatest currency, even if it’s at the expense of somebody else.”

Dua also addressed the bullying she experienced at the start of her career: “For a short period of time it messed with my mental health. I’d go out on stage and if somebody was filming me, in my head… I was like ‘They’re going to film it so they can laugh at me.’”

She added that ultimately the criticism made her stronger. She explained, “Yeah, it was a tough time, but I’m also so grateful for experience because I became so much stronger. I became so much more confident after that.”

