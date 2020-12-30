Elton John Calls This a 'Lifesaver' Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Elton John is opening up about staying sober during the quarantine.

The 73-year-old music icon appeared for an interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the premiere episode of their new podcast on Tuesday (December 29).

During his interview, Elton talked about attending Zoom Alcoholic Anonymous meetings while under quarantine.

“I’m a recovering alcoholic so I have an AA meeting from this house every Sunday,” Elton shared. “I connect with my friends who I’ve known for over 30 years in the program, and that’s great.”

Elton continued: “If it hadn’t have been for Zoom, I don’t know what we would’ve done, I really don’t, without Zoom. It’s been a lifesaver.”

Elton recently celebrated 30 years of sobriety back in July.

