'Gilligan's Island' Mary Ann Actress Dawn Wells Passes Away at 82 Due to COVID-19

Dawn Wells has sadly died.

The actress, who famously played Mary Ann in the long-running iconic sitcom Gilligan’s Island, passed away at the age of 82 in Los Angeles due to causes related to coronavirus, her publicist Harlon Boll confirmed on Wednesday (December 30).

Dawn was born in Reno, Nevada, and appeared in several shows like Maverick, Bonanza and Hawaiian Eye over the years.

After Gilligan’s Island, she appeared in nearly one hundred theatrical productions all the way up to 2009, and spent the majority of the 1970s and 1980s touring in musical theater productions. She also had a one-woman show at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas in 1985.

Our thoughts are with Dawn‘s loved ones at this difficult time.

