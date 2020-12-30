Top Stories
Wed, 30 December 2020 at 2:12 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk Get in an Early Morning Couple's Workout

Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk Get in an Early Morning Couple's Workout

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are breaking a sweat together.

The married couple was spotted leaving a private gym together on Wednesday (December 30) after getting in a workout to begin their day in Santa Monica, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth carried a monogrammed bag with the letters “GKP” for Gwyneth Kate Paltrow.

Recently, Gwyneth called out her son in a funny post. The actress took to her Instagram account of her yummy looking sandwich and her 14-year-old son Moses in the background. Here’s what happened next…

Gwyneth also recently opened up about the actors she once got starstruck with. During a SiriusXM interview, the 48-year-old Goop founder revealed that she was awestruck over Meg Ryan and recalled working with her on Flesh and Bone. Find out what she said about the experience.

In the same interview, Gwyneth opened up about one thing that led her to give up acting.
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Brad Falchuk, Gwyneth Paltrow

