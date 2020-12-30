Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk Get in an Early Morning Couple's Workout

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are breaking a sweat together.

The married couple was spotted leaving a private gym together on Wednesday (December 30) after getting in a workout to begin their day in Santa Monica, Calif.

Gwyneth carried a monogrammed bag with the letters “GKP” for Gwyneth Kate Paltrow.

