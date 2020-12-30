Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Why Her Accent Goes In & Out, If Husband Alec Knew Where She Was Born & So Much More in Tell-All Interview

Hilaria Baldwin, the wife of Alec Baldwin, has been involved in a major controversy regarding her heritage, her accent, her real name, and more.

If you missed it, recently, a Twitter thread went viral in which she was accused of a “decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person.” Video clips of her speaking in a Spanish accent have been spreading around the internet and her speaking engagement bio used to say she was born in Mallorca, Spain.

It was also discovered that her birth name is actually Hillary Hayward-Thomas and she was born in Boston, Massachusetts and went to high school in the area as well.

Now, Hilaria is giving a tell-all interview where she is answering some of the questions you likely have about this entire controversy.

Click inside to see the highlights from Hilaria Baldwin’s interview…

Why does she sometimes speak with a Spanish accent and other times does not?

According to the New York Times interview, Hilaria said “she speaks English with varying degrees of a Spanish accent depending on how happy or upset she is feeling.”

Why did Hola magazine repeatedly report her birth place as Mallorca, Spain?

“She didn’t know that ¡Hola! magazine, for which she has twice posed for the cover and which has written some 20 items about her on its English-language website so far this year, repeatedly reported inaccurately that she was a Spaniard because she said she didn’t read articles about herself.”

Why did she act like she didn’t know the word for “cucumber” live on television?

“Because it was one of her first times appearing on live television and she was nervous (“brain fart,” she said).”

Why did her talent agency website list her birthplace as Spain?

“I rarely at all work with C.A.A. now. It was very disappointing.” She added she can only assume the “agency used unverified information from the internet.”

On the details about her life

“The things I have shared about myself are very clear/ I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and in Spain. My family now lives in Spain. I moved to New York when I was 19 years old and I have lived here ever since. For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again. And now it seems like it’s not enough.”

On if her husband Alec Baldwin knew she was born in Boston, despite a 2013 interview where he said she’s from Spain.

Upon their first meeting at a restaurant, Alec apparently stopped her and said, “‘Who are you, I must know you, I must know you.’ He said, ‘Where are you from?’ And I said, ‘I’m from Boston.’ That was the first thing I said, that has always been my narrative.”

On declining to reveal how often her family actually visited Spain

“I think it would be maddening to do such a tight time line of everything. You know, sometimes there was school involved. Sometimes it was vacation. It was such a mix, mishmash, is that the right word? Like a mix of different things.” She did say they spent time in Madrid, Seville and Valencia.

On her family living in Spain now

“My family, this is where they’ve decided to spend their lives,” she said. “I guarantee you they are going to live there and they are going to die there. That’s their home and that’s because this is not something new, no one put a map up on the wall and threw a dart at it and said, ‘Oh, Spain sounds good.’”

On implying that “going home” meant going back to Spain

“Home is where my parents are going to be. If my parents move to China, I am going to go to China and say, ‘I’m going home.’” (Though she has said her family has roots in Spain, she said she was speaking colloquially. “These people who I call my family, I am learning in this particular situation, I have to say, ‘People who we have considered to be our family.’”)”

On why they gave their kids the names Carmen, Leonardo, Romeo, Rafael, and Eduardo

“Where is the smoking gun? My intentions are I’m living my life and my life is created by my parents, my different experiences, my languages, my culture and, yeah, my kids do have very Spanish-influenced names. You want to know what? Their names are after people who were important to me, they’re not names that we pulled out of a hat. All my kids’ given names, the first names, are all from people in my life, and they have my husband’s last name. And we were very thoughtful about it. Especially the second name, sometimes the first name is something that sounds for me, good in both languages.”

On wanting privacy

“You are entitled to your privacy. I am entitled to my privacy. People say, ‘No, you’re not entitled to your privacy because you married a famous person and you have Instagram.’ Well, that’s not really true.”

