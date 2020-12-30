Top Stories
Wed, 30 December 2020 at 1:29 pm

Jamie Dornan Trolls Emily Blunt's Attempt at Pouring a Pint of Guinness

Emily Blunt needs to work on her bartending skills!

On a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the Wild Mountain Thyme co-stars reflected on shooting a scene for their new film that revealed Emily‘s bartending skills weren’t up to Jamie‘s standard.

“We were shooting at this pub and they asked me to pour a pint of Guinness,” Emily told Graham Norton. “And I thought, this is going to be amazing and I’m going to crush it. Didn’t, at all.” She shared a picture of the moment where a crowd of patrons watched as the pint turned entirely to foam. “That’s sacrilege!” Jamie chimed in.

Emily admitted that even fellow star Christopher Walken looked at the pint and said, “That’s bad.”

Photos: Getty Images
