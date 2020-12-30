Top Stories
Find Out Why Selena Gomez is Slamming Facebook

Rumors Are Swirling that Chris Harrison is Leaving 'The Bachelor'

Wed, 30 December 2020 at 8:05 am

Just Jared Fan Awards 2020 - Full Winner's List Revealed!

The 2020 Just Jared Fan Awards are wrapping up today after two weeks of fans voting for their favorites in categories like Favorite Actor, Favorite Actress, Favorite Movie, Favorite Album, Favorite Royal Couple, and many more.

Fans voted so hard for their favorites, and we’re announcing all the winners here throughout the day as the categories close between 8am ET and 6pm ET.

There was some big competition this year and we’re so thankful to everyone who took the time to vote for their faves. There’s gonna be some very happy celebs in Hollywood today due to some dedicated fan bases!

Once again, big thanks to everyone who voted this year!

Click inside to see the full list of winners for the 2020 Just Jared Fan Awards….

Favorite Movie

Enola Holmes – WINNER!

Congrats to Netflix’s Enola Holmes! See the full results of the Favorite Movie poll right here.

Favorite TV Show
Poll closes at 9am ET – stay tuned for the winner!

Favorite Actor
Poll closes at 10am ET – stay tuned for the winner!

Favorite Actress
Poll closes at 11am ET – stay tuned for the winner!

Favorite Royal Couple
Poll closes at 11:30 am ET – stay tuned for the winner!

Favorite Music Act
Poll closes at noon ET – stay tuned for the winner!

Favorite Style Star
Poll closes at 12:30 pm ET – stay tuned for the winner!

Favorite Song
Poll closes at 1pm ET – stay tuned for the winner!

Favorite Album
Poll closes at 1:30 pm ET – stay tuned for the winner!

Favorite Kardashian/Jenner Family Member
Poll closes at 2pm ET – stay tuned for the winner!

Favorite Beauty YouTuber
Poll closes at 3pm ET – stay tuned for the winner!

Favorite Real Housewives Franchise
Poll closes at 3:30 pm ET – stay tuned for the winner!

Biggest Royal Bombshell
Poll closes at 4:30 pm ET – stay tuned for the winner!

Favorite K-Pop Act
Poll closes at 5pm ET – stay tuned for the winner!

Most Underrated Royal
Poll closes at 6pm ET – stay tuned for the winner!
