Kendall & Kylie Jenner Join Mom Kris Jenner at Prada Store in Aspen

The Jenners are taking over Aspen for the New Year!

Kendall and Kylie Jenner were spotted making their way back to their truck after doing some shopping at the Prada store on Wednesday (December 30) in Aspen, Colorado.

The 25-year-old model sported a black puffer jacket paired with black leggings and black boots while the 23-year-old makeup mogul showed off her red hair in a white outfit for their afternoon of shopping.

Joining the sisters for their shopping trip was mom Kris Jenner, who was spotted all bundled up in a furry hat and boots paired with a red, white, and blue star-print outfit.

The ladies all stayed safe in face masks while they were out shopping.

