Lamar Odom Claims Ex-Girlfriend Sabrina Parr Is Holding His Social Media Hostage & She Responds
Lamar Odom is accusing ex-girlfriend Sabrina Parr of holding his social media accounts “hostage.”
The former NBA player posted a statement on Wednesday (December 30).
“What’s up good people. I’ve been working hard to build my brand and a new team. Unfortunately my social media platforms are being held hostage by my ex and we are working hard to recover my passwords for IG and Twitter~ if any of y’all know someone who can get it reset for me hit my brand managers DM ASAP @savvygirlconsulting,” he wrote.
“I find these accusations from Lamar & whoever he’s working with extremely disappointing. We are no longer together and haven’t been for a while. I’ve chosen to move in silence about the situation & I suggest you do the same. We both know the truth and I assure you no truth is being told on their end. Now if you excuse me, I’m going to continue moving on in peace & silence,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.
“No love lost BabyDoll but it’s over. AllI ask is that you release my Passport and my Passwords. That’s it. You’ve wronged me in so many ways and I was willing to walk away quietly but I see you want a show. I gave you a global platform. Use it for your good or it will destroy you. All the best ❤️,” he then added on his Instagram.
Just last month, it seemed as though the two got back together, but it seems clear that they’ve since split.
