Lamar Odom Claims Ex-Girlfriend Sabrina Parr Is Holding His Social Media Hostage & She Responds

Lamar Odom is accusing ex-girlfriend Sabrina Parr of holding his social media accounts “hostage.”

The former NBA player posted a statement on Wednesday (December 30).

“What’s up good people. I’ve been working hard to build my brand and a new team. Unfortunately my social media platforms are being held hostage by my ex and we are working hard to recover my passwords for IG and Twitter~ if any of y’all know someone who can get it reset for me hit my brand managers DM ASAP @savvygirlconsulting,” he wrote.

“I find these accusations from Lamar & whoever he’s working with extremely disappointing. We are no longer together and haven’t been for a while. I’ve chosen to move in silence about the situation & I suggest you do the same. We both know the truth and I assure you no truth is being told on their end. Now if you excuse me, I’m going to continue moving on in peace & silence,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.