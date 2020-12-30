Lance Bass Voices Support for Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Battle & Says He Trusts Her Sister Jamie Lynn

Lance Bass is Team Britney!

The 41-year-old NSYNC boy band member voiced his support for Britney Spears amid her conservatorship legal battle with father Jamie Spears in an interview with Today Extra.

“We should definitely listen to her, and if she wants out of this conservatorship with her dad controlling it, then we should listen to her. I don’t know the specifics of her situation and if she should be out of a conservatorship. But the thing I’ve told the fans out there is I don’t know. I have no idea what’s really going on,” he explained.

“I do trust her sister, Jamie Lynn [Spears]. And as long as Jamie Lynn is cool with whatever she’s doing, I mean, I have to be,” he continued.

He also spoke about their experiences with fame, and how hers differed: “Being a female is definitely different. Being at such a young age. Also, I had my best friends in my group, so it was easier to deal with. She was just a solo act. She had everything riding on her shoulders, the whole world was either against her or for her and that’s a lot to take in.”

“I have talked to Jamie Lynn recently, which is why I feel so much better about this situation. They aren’t as worried as we are,” he previously said to ET, adding that he “no idea what’s really going on” with the legal battle.

Her father Jamie claims that he and Britney have not spoken for this amount of time amid the legal battle.