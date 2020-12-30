Logan Paul Is Facing $3 Million Lawsuit for 'Suicide Forest' YouTube Video

Logan Paul is being hit with a lawsuit.

The 25-year-old YouTuber is being sued by production company Planeless Pictures regarding his controversial 2017 YouTube video, which appeared to show the body of an alleged suicide victim in Japan, according to documents obtained by People on Wednesday (December 30).

The company claims they made a deal in 2016 to create a film called Airplane Mode starring Logan as a fictionalized version of himself, but the backlash from his video led to them losing their $3 million licensing deal.

The movie was going to be a parody on influencers and social media stars, and multiple friends and family members, including brother Jake Paul, Brittany Furlan and David Dobrik were set to partake.

However, after Logan posted the controversial video in Aokigahara, a forest at Mount Fuji’s base referred to as “suicide forest” due to the high number of suicides that occur there, those plans were scrapped due to uproar.

The lawsuit claims he “knew that the broadcast of the suicide would have a substantial impact on his followers and would also have a serious adverse impact on Planeless,” and he “intended to take advantage of the substantial anticipated exposure that the broadcast of the suicide would generate and thus enhance Paul‘s celebrity and acted in reckless disregard for the adverse consequences that he knew would result to Planeless.”

“On or about January 22, 2018, Google terminated its relationship with Planeless and refused to distribute its movie, Airplane Mode, as Google determined that the suicide broadcast was a noncurable event pursuant to its agreement with Planeless,” the lawsuit claims.

“As a result, Planeless never received the compensation that Google was contractually obligated to pay to it — $3,500,000.”

They are seeking the pay back of that amount as well as other “general” and “consequential” damages.

