Meghan McCain Announces She Is Returning to 'The View'

Meghan McCain is back.

After taking time off to give birth to her first child, the 36-year-old conservative pop culture and political commentator announced on Wednesday (December 30) that she is returning as a co-host on The View in January.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meghan McCain

“It’s almost time…I’m so excited to take my spot as the conservative seat back at the Hot Topics table (virtually) @TheView on Monday! Did I miss anything while on maternity leave?!?” she wrote on Twitter.

Meghan and husband Ben Domenech welcomed baby Liberty back in September. You can see the first photo of baby Liberty here!

She decided not to share photos while she was pregnant, saying she wanted to keep journey private and out of the spotlight. However, she’s since shared some throwback photos.