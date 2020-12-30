Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Giving Birth to Her Son

Nicki Minaj is opening up to her fans!

In honor of her son turning three-months-old on Wednesday (December 30), the 38-year-old rapper shared her birthing story with fans on Instagram.

“I was butt naked,” Nicki recalled. “Just got out the shower & I asked him [husband Kenneth Petty] to rub my back. As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm & I quietly said ‘omg, I’m about to be in labor.”

Nicki said she was calm throughout her labor, but did admit that Kenneth was very scared.

“I was laughing at him,” Nicki joked.

Nicki revealed that she was in labor “all night” and had a natural birth with epidurals.

“I pushed for 2 1/2 hours,” Nicki explained. “Only [because] first the epidural didn’t wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing. Once I was able to feel the pain I pushed him out.”

Nicki then talked about breastfeeding, saying that her son had no problem “latching on,” but did admit it can be “painful” for her.

“But breastfeeding is very painful,” Nicki confessed. “Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms [are] really superheroes.”

Nicki has not yet revealed her son’s name.

