Wed, 30 December 2020 at 2:24 am

Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski Bundles Up While Walking with a Friend

Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski Bundles Up While Walking with a Friend

Emily Ratajkowski is getting in some fresh air!

The 29-year-old pregnant model and actress chatted with a friend while out for a walk around the block on Tuesday afternoon (December 29) in Los Angeles.

Emily bundled up in a yellow puffer jacket paired with gray sweatpants and sunglasses while staying safe in a face mask for her walk.

Emily‘s friend was spotted walking her dog Colombo for her.

A few weeks ago, Emily stepped out in a cute, bump-hugging dress while shopping with a few friends.

Emily recently opened up on social media about how seeing her article in Vogue – where she announced her pregnancy – made her feel. See what she said about it!
