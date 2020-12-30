Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski Bundles Up While Walking with a Friend

Emily Ratajkowski is getting in some fresh air!

The 29-year-old pregnant model and actress chatted with a friend while out for a walk around the block on Tuesday afternoon (December 29) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Ratajkowski

Emily bundled up in a yellow puffer jacket paired with gray sweatpants and sunglasses while staying safe in a face mask for her walk.

Emily‘s friend was spotted walking her dog Colombo for her.

A few weeks ago, Emily stepped out in a cute, bump-hugging dress while shopping with a few friends.

Emily recently opened up on social media about how seeing her article in Vogue – where she announced her pregnancy – made her feel. See what she said about it!