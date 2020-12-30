President Elect Joe Biden & Dr. Jill Biden to Appear on New Year's Rockin Eve!

President Elect Joe Biden and future First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden will be appearing on tomorrow night’s New Year’s Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

The pair will deliver “a special message of hope, unity, and best wishes for the year ahead,” producers said in a statement. “In a year marked with many challenges, we are honored that President-Elect Joe Biden and Dr. Biden will join America’s most-watched tradition — Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve — to share an inspiring message as we come together to close out 2020 and look ahead with hope to 2021.

The guest list for NYRE is extensive this year! Other New York City performers will include Jennifer Lopez, Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, and Machine Gun Kelly.

Be sure to tune into ABC tomorrow night!