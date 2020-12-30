Ray Liotta Announces Engagement to Jacy Nittolo!

Ray Liotta is engaged to Jacy Nittolo!

On Monday (December 28), Ray posted a celebratory Instagram post announcing their engagement. “Christmas wishes do come true,” the 66-year-old actor wrote. “I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!” His new fiancee Jacy shared the same pic on her respective Instagram, along with a sweet outtake from their engagement shoot.

Before his engagement, Ray was previously married to actress Michelle Grace from 1997 to 2004. The pair share a daughter together, 22-year-old Karsen Liotta. Jacy has four children of her own, Joey, Jade, Dax and Chazz.

Congratulations to Ray Liotta and Jacy Nittolo on their engagement! We can’t wait to find out details about their upcoming wedding.