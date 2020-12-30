Top Stories
Rupert Grint Would Never Say Never Over Returning to 'Harry Potter' Universe

Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in all 8 Harry Potter movies, is not writing off starring in more films for the fan-favorite franchise.

“I don’t know. I mean, never say never,” he told ComicBook.com. “I would never say, ‘Absolutely no.’ It was a huge part of my life and I’m very fond of that character and their stories. So yeah, I mean, I’d be up for it at the right time. I don’t know what capacity that would be, but yeah, we’ll see.”

The Harry Potter films are beloved by many, and the stars recently reunited for a fun chat. Check it out if you missed it.

Meanwhile, Rupert had a big year due in part to welcoming his daughter! Check out her first photo.
Photos: Getty
