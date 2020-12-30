Salma Hayek Flaunts Hot Bod in Purple Bikini While Saying Goodbye to 2020!

Salma Hayek is ready for 2020 to be over!

The 54-year-old Like a Boss actress took to Instagram on Tuesday (December 29) to share a post reflecting on the past year.

“Last days of 2020. Never been more grateful for being healthy and in contact with nature,” Salma captioned the post.

Along with the message, Salma also shared a couple photos of herself posing on a beach while showing off her super hot bod while rocking a purple bikini.

Salma has been enjoying time out of the spotlight for the majority of the pandemic. Back in October, she was spotted masked up while attending a fashion event in London.

Earlier this year, Salma clapped back at a hater who told her she was using "too much Botox."