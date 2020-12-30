Sofia Vergara Shares Photos Inside Joe Manganiello's 44th Birthday Dinner!

Sofia Vergara is giving fans a glimpse inside Joe Manganiello‘s birthday celebrations!

The 48-year-old Modern Family actress took to her Instagram on Monday (December 28) to share photos from the dinner she threw for the Magic Mike actor in honor of his 44th birthday.

“Happy bday Joe!!” Sofia wrote, while sharing some photos while they had Vietnamese food for dinner with a few of their close friends.

Sofia also showed off Joe‘s birthday cake, which had a replica of their beloved dog Bubbles on top of it.

Joe also took to his Instagram to share the photos, along with the caption, “Thank you to my awesome wife and her best friend Chi for my traditional Vietnamese, roll your own, rice paper spring roll, birthday dinner!”

Earlier this month, it was announced that Joe‘s HBO series True Blood is getting a reboot! Get the scoop here.

See photos inside Joe Manganiello’s birthday dinner…