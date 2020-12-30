Top Stories
Find Out Why Selena Gomez is Slamming Facebook

Find Out Why Selena Gomez is Slamming Facebook

Rumors Are Swirling that Chris Harrison is Leaving 'The Bachelor'

Rumors Are Swirling that Chris Harrison is Leaving 'The Bachelor'

Wed, 30 December 2020 at 12:57 am

Sofia Vergara Shares Photos Inside Joe Manganiello's 44th Birthday Dinner!

Sofia Vergara Shares Photos Inside Joe Manganiello's 44th Birthday Dinner!

Sofia Vergara is giving fans a glimpse inside Joe Manganiello‘s birthday celebrations!

The 48-year-old Modern Family actress took to her Instagram on Monday (December 28) to share photos from the dinner she threw for the Magic Mike actor in honor of his 44th birthday.

“Happy bday Joe!!” Sofia wrote, while sharing some photos while they had Vietnamese food for dinner with a few of their close friends.

Sofia also showed off Joe‘s birthday cake, which had a replica of their beloved dog Bubbles on top of it.

Joe also took to his Instagram to share the photos, along with the caption, “Thank you to my awesome wife and her best friend Chi for my traditional Vietnamese, roll your own, rice paper spring roll, birthday dinner!”

Earlier this month, it was announced that Joe‘s HBO series True Blood is getting a reboot! Get the scoop here.

See photos inside Joe Manganiello’s birthday dinner…
Just Jared on Facebook
sofia vergara photos joe manganiello 44 birthday dinner 01
sofia vergara photos joe manganiello 44 birthday dinner 02
sofia vergara photos joe manganiello 44 birthday dinner 03
sofia vergara photos joe manganiello 44 birthday dinner 04
sofia vergara photos joe manganiello 44 birthday dinner 05

Photos: Instagram: @sofiavergara
Posted to: Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • President Trump finally signs the $900 billion COVID relief package - TMZ
  • Get to know the young actor playing Alistair in Wonder Woman 1984 - Just Jared Jr
  • Eminem's daughter Hailie is all grown up in new birthday pic! - TooFab
  • Demi Lovato wrote this TikTok personality's new song - Just Jared Jr