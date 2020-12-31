Alexander Wang Responds to Accusations That He Sexually Assaulted Models

Alexander Wang is speaking out in response to the sexual assault allegations that he is facing right now.

The 37-year-old fashion designer is being accused of sexually assaulting multiple people, including model Owen Mooney, and the allegations have been shared on the anonymous watchdog Instagram accounts @DietPrada and @sh-tmodelmgmt.

Mooney claimed that he was groped in the genital area by Wang while at a crowded club in New York City back in 2017. Another person, who remained anonymous, claimed that the designer laced their drink with Molly and another person claimed that they were coerced into the designer’s room for the night.

Click inside for Alexander Wang’s response to the allegations…

Wang released a statement to People to deny the allegations.

“Over the last few days, I have been on the receiving end of baseless and grotesquely false accusations. These claims have been wrongfully amplified by social media accounts infamous for posting defamatory material from undisclosed and/or anonymous sources with zero evidence or any fact checking whatsoever,” he said.

Wang continued, “Seeing these lies about me being perpetuated as truths has been infuriating. I have never engaged in the atrocious behavior described and would never conduct myself in the manner that’s been alleged. I intend to get to the bottom of this and hold accountable whoever is responsible for originating these claims and viciously spreading them online.”