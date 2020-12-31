America Ferrera Looks Back at Everything That's Happened to Her in 2020

America Ferrera has had quite a year!

The 36-year-old Ugly Betty star took to her Instagram on Wednesday (December 30) to look back at everything that’s happened to her this year, while also talking about navigating motherhood through the pandemic.

“This was the year I…had my baby girl during a pandemic 🤱🏻 learned to mother two children at once (during a pandemic) 🤦🏻‍♀️ pumped a lot of breast milk while exhausted out of my mind had very little quality time with my husband but managed to sneak away to celebrate our 15 year anniversary ❤️” America started.

“Had my last Superstore table read (a couple times) and also realized I ignored @benmfeldman sweet hug cause I was so emotional. 🥲” America continued. “Said goodbye to How to Train Your Dragon after 12 years 😭 introduced @Gentefied and it’s unbelievably talented cast and crew to the world!🥳 launched @she_sepuede with an incredible gang of Powerhouse Latinas! 💪🏽 did whatever I could to Get Out The Vote (btw, go vote Georgia)🗳 saved a lot of money doing my own glam for Zoom💄”

She concluded: “2020- you were a worthy challenger. I never liked you girl but I respected you, and above all, I’m grateful grateful grateful for the good you gave me- health & safety, time with my family, a deep appreciation for community and brighter days ahead. #2020 #thiswastheyear.”

Last week, America got candid about raising her kids with husband Ryan Piers Williams – daughter Lucia, who arrived in May and 2-year-old son Sebastian – amid the pandemic.