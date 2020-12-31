Top Stories
Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson Visit Ski Area in Aspen During Their Holiday Getaway

Thu, 31 December 2020

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are having some fun in the snow!

The 43-year-old Coldplay superstar and the 31-year-old Fifty Shades actress were spotted visiting Buttermilk Ski Area on Wednesday (December 30) during a holiday stay in Aspen, Col.

The couple kept a low profile and were seen holding hands while wearing warm winter gloves as they visited the area. Dakota and Chris have been dating since late 2017 and they have kept their relationship relatively private.

The couple was spotted taking a ride in her vintage car just a couple weeks ago in Malibu.

Rumors are swirling that Dakota Johnson might be engaged to Chris Martin after she was spotted wearing a massive ring on that special finger. Find out why some fans are buzzing about it!

Photos: Backgrid
